MUR - Rupia mauriciana

The Rupia mauriciana is the currency of Ilhas Maurício. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia mauriciana exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rupia mauriciana rates and a currency converter.

Rupia mauriciana Stats

NameRupia mauriciana
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

Rupia mauriciana Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
Ilhas Maurício

