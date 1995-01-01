mur
MUR - Mauritiaanse roepie

The Mauritiaanse roepie is the currency of Mauritius. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritiaanse roepie exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Mauritiaanse roepie rates and a currency converter.

Mauritiaanse roepie Stats

NameMauritiaanse roepie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

Mauritiaanse roepie Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
Mauritius

