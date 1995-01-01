mur
MUR - Rupia de Mauricio

The Rupia de Mauricio is the currency of Mauricio. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia de Mauricio exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rupia de Mauricio rates and a currency converter.

Rupia de Mauricio Stats

NameRupia de Mauricio
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

Rupia de Mauricio Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
Mauricio

