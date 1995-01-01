MUR - Rupia de Mauricio

The Rupia de Mauricio is the currency of Mauricio. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia de Mauricio exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rupia de Mauricio rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Rupia de Mauricio
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top MUR conversion
|MUR to USD
|Top MUR chart
|MUR to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Mauritius
|Users
Mauricio
Mauricio
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07477
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18065
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,430
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26893
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903661
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36732
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|173,501
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,667002
|▼