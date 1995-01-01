mur
MUR - Rupia mauriziana

The Rupia mauriziana is the currency of Mauritius. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia mauriziana exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rupia mauriziana rates and a currency converter.

Rupia mauriziana Stats

NameRupia mauriziana
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

Rupia mauriziana Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
Mauritius

