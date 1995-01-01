mur
MUR - モーリシャスルピー

The モーリシャスルピー is the currency of モーリシャス. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モーリシャスルピー exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find モーリシャスルピー rates and a currency converter.

モーリシャスルピー Stats

Nameモーリシャスルピー
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

モーリシャスルピー Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
モーリシャス

