MUR - الروبي الموريشي

The الروبي الموريشي is the currency of موريشيوس. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الروبي الموريشي exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find الروبي الموريشي rates and a currency converter.

الروبي الموريشي Stats

Nameالروبي الموريشي
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

الروبي الموريشي Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
موريشيوس

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٢٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٠٣
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٤٦
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٦٨
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٣١٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٤٣
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٣٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٣٦٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜