MUR - Mauritisk rupie

The Mauritisk rupie is the currency of Mauritius. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritisk rupie exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Mauritisk rupie rates and a currency converter.

Mauritisk rupie Stats

NameMauritisk rupie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

Mauritisk rupie Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
Mauritius

