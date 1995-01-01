mur
MUR - 毛里求斯盧比

The 毛里求斯盧比 is the currency of 毛里求斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 毛里求斯盧比 exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 毛里求斯盧比 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

毛里求斯盧比 Stats

Name毛里求斯盧比
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

毛里求斯盧比 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
毛里求斯

Why are you interested in MUR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MUR email updatesGet MUR rates on my phoneGet a MUR currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07477
GBP / EUR1.18064
USD / JPY161.436
GBP / USD1.26892
USD / CHF0.903796
USD / CAD1.36748
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.666897

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%