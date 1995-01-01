MUR - 毛里求斯盧比

The 毛里求斯盧比 is the currency of 毛里求斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 毛里求斯盧比 exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 毛里求斯盧比 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|毛里求斯盧比
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top MUR conversion
|MUR to USD
|Top MUR chart
|MUR to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Mauritius
|Users
毛里求斯
