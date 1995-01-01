mur
MUR - Mauritius-Rupie

The Mauritius-Rupie is the currency of Mauritius. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritius-Rupie exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Mauritius-Rupie rates and a currency converter.

Mauritius-Rupie Stats

NameMauritius-Rupie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

Mauritius-Rupie Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
Mauritius

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,469
GBP / USD1,26868
USD / CHF0,903917
USD / CAD1,36746
EUR / JPY173,518
AUD / USD0,666927

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %