MUR - Mauritius-Rupie

The Mauritius-Rupie is the currency of Mauritius. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritius-Rupie exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Mauritius-Rupie rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Mauritius-Rupie
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top MUR conversion
|MUR to USD
|Top MUR chart
|MUR to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Mauritius
|Users
Mauritius
Mauritius
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MUR email updatesGet MUR rates on my phoneGet a MUR currency data API for my business