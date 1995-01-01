MAD - Dirham marocain

mad
The Dirham marocain is the currency of Maroc. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dirham marocain exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find Dirham marocain rates and a currency converter.

Dirham marocain Stats

NameDirham marocain
SymbolDirham
Minor unit1/100 = Santim
Minor unit symbolSantim
Top MAD conversionMAD to USD
Top MAD chartMAD to USD chart

Dirham marocain Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, Dirham1, Dirham2, Dirham5
Rarely used: Santim5
Bank notesFreq used: Dirham20, Dirham50, Dirham100, Dirham200
Central bankBank Al-Maghrib
Users
Maroc, Sahara occidental

