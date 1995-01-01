MAD - 摩洛哥迪拉姆

The 摩洛哥迪拉姆 is the currency of 摩洛哥. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 摩洛哥迪拉姆 exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find 摩洛哥迪拉姆 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|摩洛哥迪拉姆
|Symbol
|迪拉姆
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Santim
|Minor unit symbol
|Santim
|Top MAD conversion
|MAD to USD
|Top MAD chart
|MAD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, 迪拉姆1, 迪拉姆2, 迪拉姆5
Rarely used: Santim5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 迪拉姆20, 迪拉姆50, 迪拉姆100, 迪拉姆200
|Central bank
|Bank Al-Maghrib
|Users
摩洛哥, 西撒哈拉
摩洛哥, 西撒哈拉
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MAD email updatesGet MAD rates on my phoneGet a MAD currency data API for my business