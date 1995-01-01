MAD - 摩洛哥迪拉姆

The 摩洛哥迪拉姆 is the currency of 摩洛哥. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 摩洛哥迪拉姆 exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD , and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find 摩洛哥迪拉姆 rates and a currency converter.