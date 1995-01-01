mad
MAD - 摩洛哥迪拉姆

The 摩洛哥迪拉姆 is the currency of 摩洛哥. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 摩洛哥迪拉姆 exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find 摩洛哥迪拉姆 rates and a currency converter.

摩洛哥迪拉姆 Stats

Name摩洛哥迪拉姆
Symbol迪拉姆
Minor unit1/100 = Santim
Minor unit symbolSantim
Top MAD conversionMAD to USD
Top MAD chartMAD to USD chart

摩洛哥迪拉姆 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, 迪拉姆1, 迪拉姆2, 迪拉姆5
Rarely used: Santim5
Bank notesFreq used: 迪拉姆20, 迪拉姆50, 迪拉姆100, 迪拉姆200
Central bankBank Al-Maghrib
Users
摩洛哥, 西撒哈拉

