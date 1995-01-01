MAD - Marockansk dirham

mad
The Marockansk dirham is the currency of Marocko. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Marockansk dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find Marockansk dirham rates and a currency converter.

Marockansk dirham Stats

NameMarockansk dirham
Symboldirham
Minor unit1/100 = Santim
Minor unit symbolSantim
Top MAD conversionMAD to USD
Top MAD chartMAD to USD chart

Marockansk dirham Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, dirham1, dirham2, dirham5
Rarely used: Santim5
Bank notesFreq used: dirham20, dirham50, dirham100, dirham200
Central bankBank Al-Maghrib
Users
Marocko, Västsahara

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07486
GBP / EUR1,18044
USD / JPY161,429
GBP / USD1,26881
USD / CHF0,903637
USD / CAD1,36737
EUR / JPY173,514
AUD / USD0,666992

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %