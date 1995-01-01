mad
MAD - モロッコディルハム

The モロッコディルハム is the currency of モロッコ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モロッコディルハム exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find モロッコディルハム rates and a currency converter.

モロッコディルハム Stats

Nameモロッコディルハム
Symbolディルハム
Minor unit1/100 = Santim
Minor unit symbolSantim
Top MAD conversionMAD to USD
Top MAD chartMAD to USD chart

モロッコディルハム Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, ディルハム1, ディルハム2, ディルハム5
Rarely used: Santim5
Bank notesFreq used: ディルハム20, ディルハム50, ディルハム100, ディルハム200
Central bankBank Al-Maghrib
Users
モロッコ, 西サハラ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07467
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.452
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903797
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.667047

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%