MAD - モロッコディルハム

The モロッコディルハム is the currency of モロッコ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モロッコディルハム exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find モロッコディルハム rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|モロッコディルハム
|Symbol
|ディルハム
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Santim
|Minor unit symbol
|Santim
|Top MAD conversion
|MAD to USD
|Top MAD chart
|MAD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, ディルハム1, ディルハム2, ディルハム5
Rarely used: Santim5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ディルハム20, ディルハム50, ディルハム100, ディルハム200
|Central bank
|Bank Al-Maghrib
|Users
モロッコ, 西サハラ
