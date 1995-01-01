mad
MAD - Dirham marroquino

The Dirham marroquino is the currency of Marrocos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dirham marroquino exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find Dirham marroquino rates and a currency converter.

Dirham marroquino Stats

NameDirham marroquino
SymbolDirham
Minor unit1/100 = Santim
Minor unit symbolSantim
Top MAD conversionMAD to USD
Top MAD chartMAD to USD chart

Dirham marroquino Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, Dirham1, Dirham2, Dirham5
Rarely used: Santim5
Bank notesFreq used: Dirham20, Dirham50, Dirham100, Dirham200
Central bankBank Al-Maghrib
Users
Marrocos, Saara Ocidental

