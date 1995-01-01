MAD - Dirham marroquino

The Dirham marroquino is the currency of Marrocos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dirham marroquino exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find Dirham marroquino rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dirham marroquino
|Symbol
|Dirham
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Santim
|Minor unit symbol
|Santim
|Top MAD conversion
|MAD to USD
|Top MAD chart
|MAD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, Dirham1, Dirham2, Dirham5
Rarely used: Santim5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Dirham20, Dirham50, Dirham100, Dirham200
|Central bank
|Bank Al-Maghrib
|Users
Marrocos, Saara Ocidental
Marrocos, Saara Ocidental
