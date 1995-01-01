MAD - Moroccan Dirham

The Moroccan Dirham is the currency of Morocco. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find Moroccan Dirham rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Moroccan Dirham
|Symbol
|Dirham
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Santim
|Minor unit symbol
|Santim
|Top MAD conversion
|MAD to USD
|Top MAD chart
|MAD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, Dirham1, Dirham2, Dirham5
Rarely used: Santim5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Dirham20, Dirham50, Dirham100, Dirham200
|Central bank
|Bank Al-Maghrib
|Users
Morocco, Western Sahara
Morocco, Western Sahara
