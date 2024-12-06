Empowering businesses of all sizes
Integrate Xe’s Payments API directly into your platform for secure and efficient international payments. As a leading payment API solution for businesses, our API simplifies cross-border transactions, saving you time and money.
Join businesses worldwide that rely on Xe for safe, fast, and reliable money transfer solutions.
We help businesses of all sizes achieve their goals by simplifying international payments. By integrating Xe’s Payments API directly into your platform, you can send payments to over 220 countries, save on bank fees, and benefit from competitive exchange rates.
For your customers and partners, it’s an excellent way to increase revenue by offering international payment options on your platform.
We provide the tools and resources to make it easy for your team to integrate the Xe Payments API.
Sandbox environment
Our sandbox environment lets you test integrations without affecting live data or banking systems.
Developer API docs
Our API docs have easy-to-follow instructions and code examples to streamline developer implementation.
Customer support
Once you get set up, we'll assign you an account manager to assist you with any questions you may have.
Fintech, eCommerce, and travel industries
Send money to 220+ countries: Enable global payments directly from your platform, providing convenience for both you and your customers.
Seamless integration: Easily integrate our Payments API into your platform to build solutions that keep your customers returning.
Competitive exchange rates: Take advantage of our competitive rates to convert funds whenever your business requires it.
Extra revenue: Unlock opportunities with international payment options.
Accurate transactions: Keep your customers happy with fast, secure and error-free transactions that eliminate the risks of manual handling.
Invoice automation: Simplify overseas invoice management with automated invoice creation, sending, payment processing, and tracking.
Direct bank payouts: Send money directly to your supplier’s bank accounts for quick, hassle-free business payments.
Simplify your global payment processes in four simple steps:
Contact us to set up your Xe Sandbox account and check out our different solutions.
Use our extensive docs to test and integrate Payments API directly into your products.
Review your integration to make sure it works smoothly and you’re ready to launch!
Once live, our API automates transactions, saving you time and reducing manual workload.
Discover why Xe’s Payments API is the best choice for your global business transfers:
Scalable
Our RESTful API design supports efficient development, testing, and scaling as your business grows.
Secure
Industry-leading encryption and security practices ensure your transactions and data are protected.
Reliable
Backed by 30+ years of experience in international payments, Xe delivers accurate, dependable and results.
Contact us today to discuss your specific needs. With Xe’s Payments API, you can streamline global payment processing, lower costs, and provide your customers with a seamless experience.