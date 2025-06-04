- Home
Simplify payments in your platform
Unlock the power of Xe in your platform to simplify how your business makes payments through our flexible payments API, embedded ERP solutions, and world renown currency data tools.
Trusted by businesses worldwide
Simplified global payments
Deliver seamless, cross-border payments within the customer journey. With our modern and flexible API you can embed Xe’s global payments directly into any platform your finance team relies on, enabling you to pay suppliers and staff with the click of a button.
Seamless payment process
Xe enables one seamless, secure payments workflow inside your own platform. No more file exports or logging into external portals. And because it's built for business, it comes with smart features like built-in validation and compliance checks that catch errors before they cost you.
Enhanced data and reporting
Automate reporting, improve accuracy, and remove manual work from your financial systems with Xe’s global payments and live currency data feeds embedded into your platform.
Why businesses choose Xe
No more clunky portals
Replace outdated clunky portals with a clean, intuitive interface, with everything you need all in one place.
Confidence in every transaction
Your funds are safeguarded through regulated protections, top-tier financial partners, and enterprise-grade security, so you can move money with confidence.
Backed by strength and stability
Xe is part of Euronet, a NASDAQ-listed, investment grade business, built with bank-grade security, compliance, and corporate governance.
Support in setup and beyond
Xe gives you access to dedicated technical support and experts in payments, so you can get setup quickly and solve any issues with ease, anytime they occur.
Solutions built for global enterprises
Accounting platforms
Xe integrates seamlessly into leading accounting and ERP systems like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct, giving users embedded access to global payments from within the tools they already use. And with our flexible API, any accounts payable platform can offer the same streamlined experience. No file exports, no portals, just fast, seamless, and secure payments.
Whether you’re looking to embed payments into your platform, enhance your FX data and reporting, or just find ways to simplify your payments process, we’re here to help. Get in touch with our team to start the conversation.