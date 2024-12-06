Forward contracts for your business
Protect your business from market fluctuations and manage financial risk with forward contracts. Lock in an exchange rate today for future payments, keeping costs stable even if the market changes. Forwards are ideal for budgeting, risk management, and ensuring predictable financial outcomes.
Plan ahead with confidence
Use forward contracts to lock in an exchange rate for up to 24 months and protect your business from unexpected costs. Contracts set further out than 12 months require approval from our credit team.
Save time and money with advantages like price protection, risk hedging, budget planning, and rate security. With Xe’s forward contracts, lock in stable rates and enjoy peace of mind.
Price protection
Secure currency prices now for future payments. Protect your business from price increases and enjoy cost stability.
Hedging risk
Protect your business from market volatility by locking in a fixed rate. This minimizes potential losses and provides financial security.
Budget planning
Simplify your financial planning by knowing your costs in advance, avoiding unexpected expenses, and managing your cash flow.
Exchange rate security
Lock in today’s rates to protect your business against unpredictable market shifts, helping you ensure consistent and stable costs.
Real-time rates for forward contracts
Xe provides forward contracts for global payments to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies, allowing your business to easily pay suppliers, manage recurring transactions, and more. Access live exchange rates when setting up your forward contracts to secure the best available rate.
Our flexible forward contracts adapt to your needs, with transparent costs that let you see exactly what you're paying. Plus, we ensure secure transactions to keep your funds protected.
Flexible contracts
Customize amounts and set transaction dates to align with your business needs and schedule.
Transparent costs
Use forwards to lock in exchange rates with no hidden fees, ensuring cash flow certainty for your expenses.
Secure transactions
Process payments safely and avoid the risks that come with managing large amounts of money.
No immediate full payment
Secure a forward contract without the need for full payment upfront. Pay a margin of the contract's total value and settle the remaining balance later. If paying with unsecured credit, approval from our credit team is required.
Stay ahead of market fluctuations by implementing risk management strategies like forward contracts in your business. Set up a business account to lock in exchange rates and start benefiting from forwards.