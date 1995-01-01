MAD - الدرهم المغربي

The الدرهم المغربي is the currency of المغرب. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدرهم المغربي exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find الدرهم المغربي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الدرهم المغربي
|Symbol
|درهم
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Santim
|Minor unit symbol
|Santim
|Top MAD conversion
|MAD to USD
|Top MAD chart
|MAD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, درهم1, درهم2, درهم5
Rarely used: Santim5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: درهم20, درهم50, درهم100, درهم200
|Central bank
|Bank Al-Maghrib
|Users
المغرب, الصحراء الغربية
