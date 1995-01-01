mad
MAD - الدرهم المغربي

The الدرهم المغربي is the currency of المغرب. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدرهم المغربي exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find الدرهم المغربي rates and a currency converter.

الدرهم المغربي Stats

Nameالدرهم المغربي
Symbolدرهم
Minor unit1/100 = Santim
Minor unit symbolSantim
Top MAD conversionMAD to USD
Top MAD chartMAD to USD chart

الدرهم المغربي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, درهم1, درهم2, درهم5
Rarely used: Santim5
Bank notesFreq used: درهم20, درهم50, درهم100, درهم200
Central bankBank Al-Maghrib
Users
المغرب, الصحراء الغربية

