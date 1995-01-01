mad
MAD - Marokkanischer Dirham

The Marokkanischer Dirham is the currency of Marokko. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Marokkanischer Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find Marokkanischer Dirham rates and a currency converter.

Marokkanischer Dirham Stats

NameMarokkanischer Dirham
SymbolDirham
Minor unit1/100 = Santim
Minor unit symbolSantim
Top MAD conversionMAD to USD
Top MAD chartMAD to USD chart

Marokkanischer Dirham Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, Dirham1, Dirham2, Dirham5
Rarely used: Santim5
Bank notesFreq used: Dirham20, Dirham50, Dirham100, Dirham200
Central bankBank Al-Maghrib
Users
Marokko, Westsahara

