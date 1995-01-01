MAD - Dírham marroquí

The Dírham marroquí is the currency of Marruecos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dírham marroquí exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find Dírham marroquí rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dírham marroquí
|Symbol
|Dírham
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Santim
|Minor unit symbol
|Santim
|Top MAD conversion
|MAD to USD
|Top MAD chart
|MAD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, Dírham1, Dírham2, Dírham5
Rarely used: Santim5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Dírham20, Dírham50, Dírham100, Dírham200
|Central bank
|Bank Al-Maghrib
|Users
Marruecos, Sahara Occidental
