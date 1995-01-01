MAD - Dírham marroquí

mad
The Dírham marroquí is the currency of Marruecos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dírham marroquí exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find Dírham marroquí rates and a currency converter.

Dírham marroquí Stats

NameDírham marroquí
SymbolDírham
Minor unit1/100 = Santim
Minor unit symbolSantim
Top MAD conversionMAD to USD
Top MAD chartMAD to USD chart

Dírham marroquí Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, Dírham1, Dírham2, Dírham5
Rarely used: Santim5
Bank notesFreq used: Dírham20, Dírham50, Dírham100, Dírham200
Central bankBank Al-Maghrib
Users
Marruecos, Sahara Occidental

