MAD - Dirham marocchino

The Dirham marocchino is the currency of Marocco. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dirham marocchino exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Morocco Dirham is MAD, and the currency symbol is MAD. Below, you'll find Dirham marocchino rates and a currency converter.

Dirham marocchino Stats

NameDirham marocchino
SymbolDirham
Minor unit1/100 = Santim
Minor unit symbolSantim
Top MAD conversionMAD to USD
Top MAD chartMAD to USD chart

Dirham marocchino Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santim10, Santim20, Santim50, Dirham1, Dirham2, Dirham5
Rarely used: Santim5
Bank notesFreq used: Dirham20, Dirham50, Dirham100, Dirham200
Central bankBank Al-Maghrib
Users
Marocco, Sahara occidentale

