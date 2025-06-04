IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Arabiemiirikunnat
al
AL -
Albania
at
AT -
Itävalta
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbaidžan
B
ba
BA -
Bosnia ja Hertsegovina
be
BE -
Belgia
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgaria
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint-Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brasilia
bh
BH -
Bahrain
C
ch
CH -
Sveitsi
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Kypros
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Tšekki
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Saksa
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Tanska
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikaaninen tasavalta
E
ee
EE -
Viro
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Espanja
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Suomi
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Färsaaret
fr
FR -
Ranska
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Yhdistynyt kuningaskunta
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Georgia
gf
GF -
Ranskan Guayana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Grönlanti
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Kreikka
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Kroatia
hu
HU -
Unkari
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irlanti
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israel
is
IS -
Islanti
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italia
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordania
K
kw
KW -
Kuwait
kz
KZ -
Kazakstan
L
lb
LB -
Libanon
lc
LC -
Saint Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Liettua
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxemburg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Latvia
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldova
me
ME -
Montenegro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Pohjois-Makedonia
mq
MQ -
Martinique
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritania
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Uusi-Kaledonia
nl
NL -
Alankomaat
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norja
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Ranskan Polynesia
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Puola
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint-Pierre ja Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestiina
pt
PT -
Portugali
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Qatar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Romania
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbia
S
sa
SA -
Saudi-Arabia
se
SE -
Ruotsi
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovenia
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovakia
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé ja Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Ranskan eteläiset ja antarktiset alueet
tn
TN -
Tunisia
tr
TR -
Turkki
V
vg
VG -
Brittiläiset Neitsytsaaret
W
wf
WF -
Wallis ja Futunasaaret
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

