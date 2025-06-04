XPT - Platinum Ounce
The Platinum Ounce is the currency of Platinum. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum is XPT. Below, you'll find Platinum Ounce rates and a currency converter.
Platinum Ounce Stats
|Name
|Platinum Ounce
|Symbol
|Ounce
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XPT conversion
|XPT to USD
|Top XPT chart
|XPT to USD chart
Platinum Ounce Profile
|Users
Platinum
Platinum
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15951
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14143
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.473
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32351
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804413
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40404
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.433
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651753
|▲