XAU - Gold Ounce

The Gold Ounce is the currency of Gold. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold is XAU. Below, you'll find Gold Ounce rates and a currency converter.

Gold Ounce Stats

NameGold Ounce
SymbolOunce
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XAU conversionXAU to USD
Top XAU chartXAU to USD chart

Gold Ounce Profile

Users
Gold

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15957
GBP / EUR1.14144
USD / JPY156.469
GBP / USD1.32358
USD / CHF0.804387
USD / CAD1.40401
EUR / JPY181.437
AUD / USD0.651765

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%