XAG - Silver Ounce

The Silver Ounce is the currency of Silver. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver is XAG. Below, you'll find Silver Ounce rates and a currency converter.

XAGΟυγγιά Αργύρου

Silver Ounce Stats

NameSilver Ounce
SymbolOunce
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XAG conversionXAG to USD
Top XAG chartXAG to USD chart

Silver Ounce Profile

Users
Silver

