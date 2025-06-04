SDG - Sudanese Pound
The Sudanese Pound is the currency of Sudan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Sudanese Pound rates and a currency converter.
Sudanese Pound Stats
|Name
|Sudanese Pound
|Symbol
|Pound
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastres
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastres
|Top SDG conversion
|SDG to USD
|Top SDG chart
|SDG to USD chart
Sudanese Pound Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Pound20, Pound50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Pound1, Pound2, Pound5, Pound10, Pound20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sudan
|Users
Sudan
Sudan
Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων
|Ζεύγος νομισμάτων
|Ισοτιμία
|Μεταβολή
|EUR / USD
|1.15959
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.14148
|▲
|USD / JPY
|156.417
|▼
|GBP / USD
|1.32365
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.804189
|▼
|USD / CAD
|1.40384
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|181.380
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.651872
|▲