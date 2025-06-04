SDG - Sudanese Pound

sdg
The Sudanese Pound is the currency of Sudan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Sudanese Pound rates and a currency converter.

Sudanese Pound Stats

NameSudanese Pound
SymbolPound
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

Sudanese Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Pound20, Pound50
Bank notesFreq used: Pound1, Pound2, Pound5, Pound10, Pound20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
Sudan

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15959
GBP / EUR1.14148
USD / JPY156.417
GBP / USD1.32365
USD / CHF0.804189
USD / CAD1.40384
EUR / JPY181.380
AUD / USD0.651872

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%