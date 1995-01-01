xdr
XDR - Sonderziehungsrechte des IWF

The Sonderziehungsrechte des IWF is the currency of Internationaler Währungsfonds (IWF). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sonderziehungsrechte des IWF exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find Sonderziehungsrechte des IWF rates and a currency converter.

Sonderziehungsrechte des IWF Stats

NameSonderziehungsrechte des IWF
SymbolSonderziehungsrechte
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XDR conversionXDR to USD
Top XDR chartXDR to USD chart

Sonderziehungsrechte des IWF Profile

Users
Internationaler Währungsfonds (IWF)

