XDR - IMF特別引出権

The IMF特別引出権 is the currency of 国際通貨基金（IMF）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF特別引出権 exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find IMF特別引出権 rates and a currency converter.

IMF特別引出権 Stats

NameIMF特別引出権
Symbol特別引出権
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XDR conversionXDR to USD
Top XDR chartXDR to USD chart

IMF特別引出権 Profile

Users
国際通貨基金（IMF）

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07487
GBP / EUR1.18052
USD / JPY161.490
GBP / USD1.26891
USD / CHF0.903686
USD / CAD1.36762
EUR / JPY173.581
AUD / USD0.666909

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%