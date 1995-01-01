XDR - IMF特別引出権

The IMF特別引出権 is the currency of 国際通貨基金（IMF）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF特別引出権 exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find IMF特別引出権 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|IMF特別引出権
|Symbol
|特別引出権
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XDR conversion
|XDR to USD
|Top XDR chart
|XDR to USD chart
|Users
国際通貨基金（IMF）
国際通貨基金（IMF）
