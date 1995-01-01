xdr
XDR - حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي

The حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي is the currency of صندوق النقد الدولي (IMF). Our currency rankings show that the most popular حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي rates and a currency converter.

حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي Stats

Nameحقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي
Symbolحقوق السحب الخاصة
Top XDR conversionXDR to USD
Top XDR chartXDR to USD chart

حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي Profile

Users
صندوق النقد الدولي (IMF)

