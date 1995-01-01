XDR - حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي

The حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي is the currency of صندوق النقد الدولي (IMF). Our currency rankings show that the most popular حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|حقوق السحب الخاصة بصندوق النقد الدولي
|Symbol
|حقوق السحب الخاصة
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XDR conversion
|XDR to USD
|Top XDR chart
|XDR to USD chart
|Users
صندوق النقد الدولي (IMF)
صندوق النقد الدولي (IMF)
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XDR email updatesGet XDR rates on my phoneGet a XDR currency data API for my business