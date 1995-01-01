xdr
XDR - Diritti speciali di prelievo FMI

The Diritti speciali di prelievo FMI is the currency of Fondo Monetario Internazionale (FMI). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Diritti speciali di prelievo FMI exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find Diritti speciali di prelievo FMI rates and a currency converter.

Diritti speciali di prelievo FMI Stats

NameDiritti speciali di prelievo FMI
SymbolDiritti speciali di prelievo
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XDR conversionXDR to USD
Top XDR chartXDR to USD chart

Diritti speciali di prelievo FMI Profile

Users
Fondo Monetario Internazionale (FMI)

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07419
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,486
GBP / USD1,26807
USD / CHF0,904367
USD / CAD1,36807
EUR / JPY173,467
AUD / USD0,666611

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%