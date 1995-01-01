xdr
XDR - Derechos especiales de giro del FMI

The Derechos especiales de giro del FMI is the currency of Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Derechos especiales de giro del FMI exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find Derechos especiales de giro del FMI rates and a currency converter.

Derechos especiales de giro del FMI Stats

NameDerechos especiales de giro del FMI
SymbolDerechos especiales de giro
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XDR conversionXDR to USD
Top XDR chartXDR to USD chart

Derechos especiales de giro del FMI Profile

Users
Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI)

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07489
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,501
GBP / USD1,26890
USD / CHF0,903774
USD / CAD1,36756
EUR / JPY173,596
AUD / USD0,666825

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %