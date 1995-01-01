XDR - Derechos especiales de giro del FMI

The Derechos especiales de giro del FMI is the currency of Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Derechos especiales de giro del FMI exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR . Below, you'll find Derechos especiales de giro del FMI rates and a currency converter.