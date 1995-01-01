XDR - 国际货币基金组织特别提款权

The 国际货币基金组织特别提款权 is the currency of 国际货币基金组织 (IMF). Our currency rankings show that the most popular 国际货币基金组织特别提款权 exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR . Below, you'll find 国际货币基金组织特别提款权 rates and a currency converter.