XDR - 國際貨幣基金組織特別提款權

The 國際貨幣基金組織特別提款權 is the currency of 國際貨幣基金組織. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 國際貨幣基金組織特別提款權 exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find 國際貨幣基金組織特別提款權 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|國際貨幣基金組織特別提款權
|Symbol
|特別提款權
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XDR conversion
|XDR to USD
|Top XDR chart
|XDR to USD chart
|Users
國際貨幣基金組織
國際貨幣基金組織
