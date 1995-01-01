xdr
XDR - IMF-speciale trekkingsrechten

The IMF-speciale trekkingsrechten is the currency of Internationaal Monetair Fonds (IMF). Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF-speciale trekkingsrechten exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find IMF-speciale trekkingsrechten rates and a currency converter.

IMF-speciale trekkingsrechten Stats

NameIMF-speciale trekkingsrechten
SymbolSpeciale trekkingsrechten
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XDR conversionXDR to USD
Top XDR chartXDR to USD chart

IMF-speciale trekkingsrechten Profile

Users
Internationaal Monetair Fonds (IMF)

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07477
GBP / EUR1.18051
USD / JPY161.511
GBP / USD1.26878
USD / CHF0.903802
USD / CAD1.36779
EUR / JPY173.588
AUD / USD0.666841

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%