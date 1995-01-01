XDR - Droits de tirage spéciaux du FMI

The Droits de tirage spéciaux du FMI is the currency of Fonds monétaire international (FMI). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Droits de tirage spéciaux du FMI exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR . Below, you'll find Droits de tirage spéciaux du FMI rates and a currency converter.