XDR - Droits de tirage spéciaux du FMI

The Droits de tirage spéciaux du FMI is the currency of Fonds monétaire international (FMI). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Droits de tirage spéciaux du FMI exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find Droits de tirage spéciaux du FMI rates and a currency converter.

Droits de tirage spéciaux du FMI Stats

NameDroits de tirage spéciaux du FMI
SymbolDroits de tirage spéciaux
Top XDR conversionXDR to USD
Top XDR chartXDR to USD chart

Droits de tirage spéciaux du FMI Profile

Fonds monétaire international (FMI)

Taux de change en direct

EUR / USD1,07493
GBP / EUR1,18047
USD / JPY161,474
GBP / USD1,26892
USD / CHF0,903742
USD / CAD1,36755
EUR / JPY173,573
AUD / USD0,666963

Taux de la banque centrale

JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %