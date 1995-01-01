tnd
TND - Tunesischer Dinar

The Tunesischer Dinar is the currency of Tunesien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunesischer Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find Tunesischer Dinar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Tunesischer Dinar Stats

NameTunesischer Dinar
SymbolDinar
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

Tunesischer Dinar Profile

Users
Tunesien

Why are you interested in TND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TND email updatesGet TND rates on my phoneGet a TND currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07373
GBP / EUR1,18084
USD / JPY161,554
GBP / USD1,26790
USD / CHF0,904035
USD / CAD1,36946
EUR / JPY173,465
AUD / USD0,665783

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %