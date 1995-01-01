tnd
TND - Tunisisk dinar

The Tunisisk dinar is the currency of Tunisien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisisk dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find Tunisisk dinar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Tunisisk dinar Stats

NameTunisisk dinar
Symboldinar
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

Tunisisk dinar Profile

Users
Tunisien

Why are you interested in TND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TND email updatesGet TND rates on my phoneGet a TND currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07498
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,519
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903879
USD / CAD1,36762
EUR / JPY173,628
AUD / USD0,667020

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %