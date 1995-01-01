tnd
TND - Tunesische dinar

The Tunesische dinar is the currency of Tunesië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunesische dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find Tunesische dinar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Tunesische dinar Stats

NameTunesische dinar
SymbolDinar
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

Tunesische dinar Profile

Users
Tunesië

Why are you interested in TND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TND email updatesGet TND rates on my phoneGet a TND currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07401
GBP / EUR1.18039
USD / JPY161.419
GBP / USD1.26774
USD / CHF0.903394
USD / CAD1.36964
EUR / JPY173.365
AUD / USD0.666069

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%