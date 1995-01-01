TND - Dinar tunisio

tnd
The Dinar tunisio is the currency of Túnez. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar tunisio exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find Dinar tunisio rates and a currency converter.

Dinar tunisio Stats

NameDinar tunisio
SymbolDinar
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

Dinar tunisio Profile

Users
Túnez

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07346
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,514
GBP / USD1,26736
USD / CHF0,903937
USD / CAD1,36996
EUR / JPY173,378
AUD / USD0,665415

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %