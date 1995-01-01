TND - 突尼斯第纳尔

The 突尼斯第纳尔 is the currency of 突尼斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 突尼斯第纳尔 exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find 突尼斯第纳尔 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|突尼斯第纳尔
|Symbol
|第纳尔
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top TND conversion
|TND to USD
|Top TND chart
|TND to USD chart
|Users
突尼斯
突尼斯
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TND email updatesGet TND rates on my phoneGet a TND currency data API for my business