TND - 突尼斯第纳尔

The 突尼斯第纳尔 is the currency of 突尼斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 突尼斯第纳尔 exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find 突尼斯第纳尔 rates and a currency converter.

突尼斯第纳尔 Stats

Name突尼斯第纳尔
Symbol第纳尔
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

突尼斯第纳尔 Profile

Users
突尼斯

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07530
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.478
GBP / USD1.26919
USD / CHF0.903768
USD / CAD1.36728
EUR / JPY173.638
AUD / USD0.667356

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%