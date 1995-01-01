tnd
TND - الدينار التونسي

The الدينار التونسي is the currency of تونس. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدينار التونسي exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find الدينار التونسي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الدينار التونسي Stats

Nameالدينار التونسي
Symbolدينار
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

الدينار التونسي Profile

Users
تونس

Why are you interested in TND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TND email updatesGet TND rates on my phoneGet a TND currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٢
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٥
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨٢٠
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٣
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٢٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٨٩

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜