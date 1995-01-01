tnd
TND - Dinaro tunisino

The Dinaro tunisino is the currency of Tunisia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinaro tunisino exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find Dinaro tunisino rates and a currency converter.

Dinaro tunisino Stats

NameDinaro tunisino
SymbolDinaro
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

Dinaro tunisino Profile

Users
Tunisia

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07476
GBP / EUR1,18066
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26892
USD / CHF0,903598
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,505
AUD / USD0,666916

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%