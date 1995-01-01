TND - 突尼西亞第納爾

The 突尼西亞第納爾 is the currency of 突尼西亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 突尼西亞第納爾 exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND , and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find 突尼西亞第納爾 rates and a currency converter.