tnd
TND - 突尼西亞第納爾

The 突尼西亞第納爾 is the currency of 突尼西亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 突尼西亞第納爾 exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find 突尼西亞第納爾 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

突尼西亞第納爾 Stats

Name突尼西亞第納爾
Symbol第納爾
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

突尼西亞第納爾 Profile

Users
突尼西亞

Why are you interested in TND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TND email updatesGet TND rates on my phoneGet a TND currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07522
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.504
GBP / USD1.26909
USD / CHF0.903799
USD / CAD1.36745
EUR / JPY173.652
AUD / USD0.667188

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%