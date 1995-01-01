tnd
TND - チュニジアディナール

The チュニジアディナール is the currency of チュニジア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular チュニジアディナール exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find チュニジアディナール rates and a currency converter.

チュニジアディナール Stats

Nameチュニジアディナール
Symbolディナール
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

チュニジアディナール Profile

Users
チュニジア

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07495
GBP / EUR1.18048
USD / JPY161.493
GBP / USD1.26896
USD / CHF0.903700
USD / CAD1.36754
EUR / JPY173.598
AUD / USD0.666961

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%