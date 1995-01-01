SVC - El-Salvador-Colón

The El-Salvador-Colón is the currency of El Salvador. Our currency rankings show that the most popular El-Salvador-Colón exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC , and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find El-Salvador-Colón rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.