SVC - El-Salvador-Colón

The El-Salvador-Colón is the currency of El Salvador. Our currency rankings show that the most popular El-Salvador-Colón exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find El-Salvador-Colón rates and a currency converter.
Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.
|Name
|El-Salvador-Colón
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top SVC conversion
|SVC to USD
|Top SVC chart
|SVC to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1, $5
Rarely used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢3
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
|Users
El Salvador
