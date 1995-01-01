svc
SVC - El-Salvador-Colón

The El-Salvador-Colón is the currency of El Salvador. Our currency rankings show that the most popular El-Salvador-Colón exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find El-Salvador-Colón rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.

El-Salvador-Colón Stats

NameEl-Salvador-Colón
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top SVC conversionSVC to USD
Top SVC chartSVC to USD chart

El-Salvador-Colón Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1, $5
Rarely used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢3
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
Users
El Salvador

