SVC - Colón salvadorenho

The Colón salvadorenho is the currency of El Salvador. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colón salvadorenho exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Colón salvadorenho rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.

Colón salvadorenho Stats

NameColón salvadorenho
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Colón salvadorenho Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1, $5
Rarely used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢3
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
Users
El Salvador

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07480
GBP / EUR1,18067
USD / JPY161,463
GBP / USD1,26898
USD / CHF0,903704
USD / CAD1,36769
EUR / JPY173,540
AUD / USD0,667018

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%