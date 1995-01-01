svc
SVC - 薩爾瓦多科朗

The 薩爾瓦多科朗 is the currency of 薩爾瓦多. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 薩爾瓦多科朗 exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 薩爾瓦多科朗 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.

Select a currency

薩爾瓦多科朗 Stats

Name薩爾瓦多科朗
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top SVC conversionSVC to USD
Top SVC chartSVC to USD chart

薩爾瓦多科朗 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1, $5
Rarely used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢3
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
Users
薩爾瓦多

Why are you interested in SVC?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SVC email updatesGet SVC rates on my phoneGet a SVC currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07524
GBP / EUR1.18032
USD / JPY161.492
GBP / USD1.26913
USD / CHF0.903772
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.643
AUD / USD0.667209

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%