SVC - الكولون السلفادوري

The الكولون السلفادوري is the currency of السلفادور. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكولون السلفادوري exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الكولون السلفادوري rates and a currency converter.
Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.
|Name
|الكولون السلفادوري
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top SVC conversion
|SVC to USD
|Top SVC chart
|SVC to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1, $5
Rarely used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢3
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
|Users
السلفادور
