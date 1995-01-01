svc
SVC - الكولون السلفادوري

The الكولون السلفادوري is the currency of السلفادور. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكولون السلفادوري exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الكولون السلفادوري rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.

Select a currency

الكولون السلفادوري Stats

Nameالكولون السلفادوري
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top SVC conversionSVC to USD
Top SVC chartSVC to USD chart

الكولون السلفادوري Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1, $5
Rarely used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢3
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
Users
السلفادور

Why are you interested in SVC?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SVC email updatesGet SVC rates on my phoneGet a SVC currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٣
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٩
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٤
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨١٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٤
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٢٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٩٢٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜